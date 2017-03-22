Following the terrorist attack in Westminster earlier today (22 March), people have taken to social media to offer their thoughts and support to those affected.

Several hashtags and memes started being shared around on Facebook and Twitter as people reacted to the news that a police officer and a woman were killed near Parliament in central London in what Scotland Yard have described as a terrorist incident.

The woman was among several pedestrians struck by a car on Westminster bridge, before it crashed into railings.

An officer was stabbed in the Houses of Parliament by an attacker, who was shot by police.

Following the popular #PrayforParis slogan used after the Paris attacks, #PrayforLondon has begun trending online with more than 100,000 people using the hashtag.

Also trending online is 'Westminster', #Wearenotafraid and #StaySafeLondon.