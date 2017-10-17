'Pregnant' Khloe Kardashian has thrown a spanner in the works with a recent Instagram post.

The 33-year-old reality television star is reported to be expecting her first child with her Canadian professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But in a romantic snap of them kissing, her completely flat stomach was obvious to her Instagram followers who immediately raised questions.

The loved-up couple are seen smooching in front of a swimming pool in what appears to be a seaside holiday resort with palm trees in the background – alluding to the fact that it could be a throwback holiday photo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star matches her boyfriend in an all-black outfit of a flattering skin-tight jersey dress complete with Givenchy sliders, but showed no signs of a burgeoning baby bump. She captioned the shot: ""❤️ My Love ❤️"

Some fans were claiming the snap was a throwback from a holiday in Jamaica, while others were left confused.

One person commented: "Where's the baby bump?" Someone else wrote: "Where is da baby pump jst anxious". A third added: "I guess she isn't pregnant".

Khloe then posted another picture to her 69.4m followers of herself in full make-up comprising of winged eyeliner and bright red lips, which matched her long talons.

Her latest snaps follow recent reports that Khloe is expecting, along with her half-sister Kylie Jenner, who is allegedly pregnant by her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Elder sister Kim Kardashian, 36, is expecting her third child via surrogate in January 2018.

Khloe's fans are delighted that she has finally found love with Thompson after her heart-breaking divorce from Lamar Odom and subsequent string of failed romances with the likes of French Montana.

She recently took to her website www.khloewithak.com to share her relationship advice, writing: "I think with any relationship the key is to always have respect for one another.

"There are no winners in fighting. If you win, that means your partner loses, so that's not really a win for you, is it? Be the one to change first. While it takes two to couple up, it takes only one to make things a whole lot better."