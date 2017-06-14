Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is in talks with Turkish club Fenerbahce over a potential transfer, reports say.

Citing sources, ESPN said negotiations between Ospina's representatives and Fenerbahce are at an "advanced stage", although no agreement has been reached yet.

The report claims the Turkish club are keen to sign the 28-year-old on a season-long loan deal, while Arsenal are intent on selling him in a permanent transfer.

Colombia international Ospina is understood to be frustrated at playing second fiddle to Petr Cech at the Emirates Stadium, even though he started in Arsenal's FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley in May.

Talks between Ospina and Fenerbahce are reported to have progressed smoothly and the goalkeeper is keen on sealing a transfer to Turkey.

Cech is expected to be Arsenal's number one goalkeeper next season, with Emiliano Martinez likely to be promoted as his back-up if Ospina leaves.

Ospina only started one league game for Arsenal last season and is keen on getting regular playing time to boost his chances of playing for his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is planning a major overhaul of a squad that finished fifth in the Premier League last season, with Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette and Monaco duo Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar among the names linked with the north London club.

Forward Alexis Sanchez is expected to leave the club, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City interested in his services. Jack Wilshere, Wojciech Szczesny, Joel Campbell and Kieran Gibbs are among others who could also be shipped out.

Wenger signed a new contract to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2019 last month.

The Frenchman, who joined Arsenal in 1996, had faced calls from some sections of the club's supporters to step down during a disappointing season in which Arsenal won a record 13th FA Cup but failed to qualify for the Champions League.