Live
Arsenal vs Hull City
- Arsenal attempting to arrest their recent slide with victory over Hull.
- Marco Silva's men aiming to continue their strong form with another scalp.
- Arsenal could slip to sixth if they fail to secure victory on Saturday afternoon.
- Hull could elevate themselves to 15th if they win and results go their way.
Now 11:08
Marco Silva got the better of Wenger last season in the Champions League when he guided Olympiakos to a 3-2 victory over the Gunners at the Emirates.
Can he repeat the trick this afternoon?
5 min 11:03
Good morning and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Arsenal vs Hull City.
Arsene Wenger is looking to put an end to his side's recent form which has seen them lose their last two games, while Marco Silva's men are aiming to build on their momentum with another huge scalp at The Emirates Stadium.
Team news is expected in less than half an hour. Stay right here for all the action as it happens.