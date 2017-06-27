The day has finally arrived when viewers will see the face of A.D, the villain who has tormented the lives of the liars Aria, Emily, Alison, Spencer and Hanna in Pretty Little Liars. But before the series finale unmasks the villain, show creator Marlene King has said that there are "no more secrets" left after the finale. King has apparently dropped several Easter eggs during the last 10 episodes to allow the viewers to guess the identity of the Rosewood villain.

"We've dropped a lot of Easter eggs intentionally into them because we wanted fans to have a really good chance to figure this out and to be right. So the A.D. reveal is very important but then the understanding of [why] is equally as important. That's why [the finale] is two hours, so the fans and the Pretty Little Liars can all process it all at the same time." she told ET Online.

King has also revealed the final scene of the show will be a "full circle moment," that will be a "bonus" for PLL fans. In the previous episode, the liars discovered that Mona was the killer of Charlotte. And to their relief, A.D. ended the hi-tech board game and was last seen leaving Rosewood town in a car.

The upcoming two-hour finale will feature at least one wedding and its most probably is of Aria and Ezra. But it appears the girls will be haunted by A.D. once again as they appear distraught in one of the images released by Freeform. Titled as Till Death Do Us Part, the special finale will feature a shooting scene that will unfold A.D's revelation. "There's a shooting. I can tell you that. There's a shooting," the show creator added.

King claims that she has given a "movie like" feel to the special episode and has ended it with a satisfying conclusion. "This last episode gave the Liars a significant amount of closure; they won the game, and it looks as if A.D. is leaving town. So the finale is structured as a two-hour movie. It's paced like a feature film, not the way we do regular episodes. I don't want to give away too much in terms of how [A.D.'s identity] is revealed, but that pacing will feel different and feel special," she told TV Line in a separate interview.

While King claims of no deaths in the finale, her previous tweets narrate a different story. As she has teased Alison's death through a back-and-forth conversation between a mother and her child that narrates how the mother's life crumbled after Alison's body was discovered. As Ali is pregnant with Emily's baby, it can be assumed that Emily is talking to her daughter.

Pretty Little Liars season 7 finale will air on 27 June Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Freeform. Click here to watch the episode live online on the network's official website. The link is visible only in the US.