The Swedish royal family grew by one on Thursday (31 August). Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their second child, a boy, they announced on Instagram.

"On Thursday, 31 August at 11.24am, Princess Sofia welcomed a healthy and prosperous child at Danderyd Hospital," the statement said. "Both mother and child are doing well."

According to ET Online, the royal couple have not announced their newborn's name but 38-year-old Carl Philip did tell the press it's a boy. "We are really happy. It's a very cute boy," he said after the birth of his second son.

The prince and his 32-year-old wife are also parents to one-year-old Prince Alexander, who was born in April 2016. The royal tot was christened last September at Drottningholm Palace Church in Stockholm, Sweden.

In July 2016, Sofia opened up about motherhood, saying: "Being a mother is amazing, it changes your whole life."

Carl Philip added: "The first time does take some adjustment, but it's still absolutely amazing and wonderful."

The royal couple announced their second pregnancy in a Facebook post in March. "We are pleased to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling of Prince Alexander," they wrote. "We look forward to welcoming a new member of our family."

Carl Philip and Sofia, a former model, tied the knot in June 2015. The prince is the second child and only son of King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden. His older sister, Crown Princess Victoria, is first in line to the throne, Express noted.