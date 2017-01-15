Prince Charles has written a Ladybird book on climate change.

The dedicated climate change campaigner has co-authored the book, aimed at adults, with former Friends of the Earth director Tony Juniper and Emily Shuckburgh.

The book is due for release on 26 January.

Juniper told the Mail on Sunday: "His royal highness, Emily and I had to work very hard to make sure that each word did its job, while at the same time working with the pictures to deliver the points we needed to make.

"I hope we've managed to paint a vivid picture, and, like those iconic titles from the 60s and 70s, created a title that will stand the test of time."

Penguin which publishes Ladybird books said it was Charles who had come to them first with the idea.

Publishing director Rowland White told the Sunday Times: "It was a coincidence where we were thinking about a new series for adults after the huge success of the spoof books, but this time wanted some factual books by experts on science, history and arts subjects."

Charles is known for his vocal views on climate change. In 2015 he blamed environmental damage as one of the causes of the Syrian War.

He told Sky News: "There's very good evidence indeed that one of the major reasons for this horror in Syria, funnily enough, was a drought that lasted for about five or six years, which meant that huge numbers of people in the end had to leave the land."

When Prince Charles was asked whether he thought climate change, conflict and terrorism were directly linked, he added: "It's only in the last few years that the Pentagon has actually started to pay attention to this. I mean, it has a huge impact on what is happening."

During an interview on ITV1's This Morning the next in line to the throne said he wanted to leave a positive legacy for his future grandchildren.

He said: "I don't want to be confronted by my future grandchild and them say, 'Why didn't you do something', so clearly now that we will have a grandchild, it makes it even more obvious to try and make sure we leave them something that isn't a total poisoned chalice."