While it took Kate Middleton five years to be introduced to the royal family, Meghan Markle already seems to have won over the most important member of the household, Queen Elizabeth II. A Palace insider has revealed that Prince Harry's girlfriend has gotten Her Majesty's approval, and the two might even be set for a spring engagement.

The Queen is "fully supportive" of her grandson Prince Harry's blossoming relationship with the American actress, Us Weekly reported. Although, the 90-year-old Queen is yet to meet with the Suits actress in person, a source claimed that "she's delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship".

With the royal romance reportedly getting a nod from the Queen, palace insiders believe that there are high chances that the ginger-haired Prince might propose Markle in the New Year.

"I can see them engaged by the spring," a source close to the 32-year-old Prince said, adding that Harry is "head over heels".

Things are looking up for Markle, who appears to have more than one supporter in the Buckingham Palace as her romance with Harry gets serious.

Earlier reports claimed that the Toronto-based actress met with her beau's elder brother Prince William, Kate, who is the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

If rumours are to be believed, the 34-year-old Duchess has been appreciative of her brother-in-law's relationship with Markle from the very beginning. "Kate is thrilled that Harry has finally found a girlfriend who looks like being a keeper. She only wants the very best for her lovely brother-in-law – and Meghan looks like she fits the bill," an unverified report claimed.

It is no news that Prince Harry is quite "serious" about his latest girlfriend than he ever has been in any of his past relationships. The numerous outings and the secret rendezvous further prove that the royal couple is in for long haul. And, as the holiday season is just around the corner, the two look all set to celebrate Christmas "just like any other couple".

They were recently spotted indulging in Christmas shopping, picking a £65 6-foot non-drop Nordmann Fir from the Pines and Needles store in south London.

Prince Harry and Markle have been dating for around six months. A public statement confirmed the relationship in November.