Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are zealous to get into the good books of the British public... so much so that they've invited 2,640 of them to their wedding at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace relayed a series of exciting tweets accompanied with pictures of the venue St George's chapel and the couple on their recent engagements where they interacted with the crowds.

The Palace tweeted: "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day. They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19."

Revealing that some of the nation will be invited along, they added: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle.

"The couple has asked that 1,200 people, from all corners of the UK be selected by Lord Lieutenants, include young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities. And it wouldn't be a special day for the passionate humanitarians without members from their favourite charities at the nuptials."

The Palace continued: "Also invited into the castle grounds are 200 people from charities and organisations close to Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron. Other guests will include 100 pupils from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Household and The Crown Estate."

Despite the gesture, social media users asked the Palace if homeless people would be invited to the nuptials in response.

One person replied: "Why not invite some of the homeless folk of Windsor who are being displaced because of this wedding?"

While someone else said: "Please could you invite the homeless of @RBWM it would be a lovely compassionate thing to do. Thank you."

A third sarcastically added: "Since it's the public that funds them then it's such a generous gesture."

Others were delighted by the prospect of being invited to the wedding, with one tweeting: "How incredibly generous and gracious of them. Love and blessings."

As another said: "Hope I'm one of those lucky people."

The couple, who announced their engagement last November, are set to walk down the aisle on 19 May.