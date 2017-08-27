Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been dating for close to a year, were spotted flaunting quite a bit of PDA during their romantic vacation in Botswana in Africa.

According to HollywoodLife, the royal was spotted with his arms wrapped around the Suits star while heading to their waiting plane after their adventurous getaway.

A source told Us Weekly, "They were taken on canoes to see hippos, crocodiles, and elephants. It was absolutely magical." They also "slept under the stars in their own private space. You don't get more romantic than that."

While Harry celebrated the Suits star's 36th birthday during their holiday, fans were hoping he would also propose marriage to Markle. However, it didn't quite turn out like that.

A recent report also claimed that the 32-year-old could get down on one knee after the conclusion of two major royal events this year.

Princess Diana's former chef Darren McGrady recently told HELLO! Online that Harry's plans to propose marriage to Markle could be delayed due to the upcoming 20th death anniversary of his mother on 31 August and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary in November.

"I really do think they would have been engaged by now," McGrady told the celebrity news website. "But with Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that.

"And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary. So they can't trump that either. Whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year," he said.

He continued, "I think that's what's going to happen. Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she'll be engaged and part of the fold."