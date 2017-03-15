All eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first couple appearance at a recent Caribbean wedding, but royal enthusiasts in the UK won't get a glimpse of their romantic outing. A new report claims that strict privacy laws in the country ban the publishing of the pair's romantic pictures.

The royal and his actress girlfriend indulged in the wedding frolic while in Jamaica attending the nuptials of his friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip with Laura Hughes-Young. Giving in to the mood of celebrations, the two were reportedly pictured kissing and cuddling on the public beach before they headed to the sea.

While these romantic snaps made their way to the Italian magazine Chi, a report by The Sun claims that the legal nuances would prohibit them from being shown in the UK. Several other magazine websites in Italy are reported to have followed suit and published Harry and Markle's intimate pictures soon after.

The report further claimed that other European countries might also publish the romantic pictures from the couple's Caribbean holiday.

This comes after the 32-year-old Prince and the Suits actress indulged in some carefree public displays of affection during their weekend getaway. Harry, who is believed to be quite close to Inskip, served as one of the 14 ushers at his best friend's wedding.

His beautiful company, Markle, on the other hand stayed by the royal's side throughout the ceremony and turned heads in her £1,200 floor-length floral gown by Erdem. People present at the occasion dished details of how the pair spent time enjoying each other's company at the Montego Bay wedding.

One time, the ginger-haired prince even "did a little dance for Markle," as per an onlooker, and later he tried moonwalking to Michael Jackson tune Billie Jean.

Harry and Markle's romance got a royal nod in November, and ever since speculations are rife about the couple's tying the knot by this year.