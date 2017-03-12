As Pippa Middleton prepares to marry James Matthews on 20 May, a new report has claimed that Meghan Markle may not be seen at the wedding as the 33-year-old does not want to be upstaged by Prince Harry's girlfriend.

Recently, Markle accompanied Harry for close friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young's wedding in Jamaica, and the two immediately became the centre of attraction, receiving more than the bride and groom as well.

The Daily Mail report claimed that friends of Middleton are wondering if she would enforce a "no ring, no bring" rule to stop Markle from stealing the limelight at her wedding.

A source told the website, "She saw how all eyes were on Meghan rather than Lara last week. The situation was also stressful for Harry. Pippa and her mother Carole wonder whether Meghan's presence could cause a great deal of unnecessary chaos."

However, the report pointed out that many Royal observers expected Pippa to make an exception for Markle, who has been dating Harry for almost a year now. Pippa and James have picked a low-key church on MP Richard Benyon's private estate in Berkshire as their wedding venue, followed by a reception at the Middleton family home.

Previously a report in Us Weekly claimed that the 32-year-old and Meghan could get engaged by the "end of summer". A source told the gossip website: "They will be engaged by the end of summer," the source said, adding that the Royal and the Suits star "have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together."

The report stressed that the couple plan to live in London as a source said, "Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable. It's not like Harry can uproot!" Revealing more about their romance, an insider added, "They're so in love. I honestly can't stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I'd say 150."