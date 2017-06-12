Prince Harry is reportedly planning something big to surprise girlfriend Meghan Markle on her birthday. The Suits star turns 35 on 4 August.

According to Daily Star, the royal has lined up a £31,000 ($39,534) Mini as a birthday gift for Markle. The idea behind the gift is said to be inspired from Harry's favourite film The Italian Job, in which Sir Michael Caine and his team of thieves drive off with a large quantity of gold they rob in three Minis.

"Harry is convinced this is a great gift for Meg. She'll be able to nip around London yet stay fairly anonymous," a source told the publication.

On top of Harry's list is reportedly an exclusive John Cooper Works Countryman model but Posh car dealers Dick Lovett have been asked to line up some motors for the 32-year-old royal member to try out before his girlfriend's 35th birthday.

"Meghan is used to driving automatics so Harry says he will have to teach her how to use a gearstick," the source added. "He has his advanced recon driving skills from his time in the Army so he could teach her a thing or two. But whether his abilities are up to Italian Job standards remains to be seen!"

This comes after Prince Harry and Markle fuelled marriage rumours as they were said to be looking to buy a family house. A eight-bedroom Twyford Hall in Dereham was said to be the couple's first choice.

"Harry has family on his mind more than ever. Until now he's been busy with the Invictus Games, his appointments and his other charity work so his cottage in Kensington Palace has been more than enough for him," a source told the publication earlier. "But with an engagement looming and potentially the patter of tiny feet, Harry is house-hunting big time."