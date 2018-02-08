Prince William today (8 February) urged teenage girls not to yield to pressure to meet the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated on social media confessing, "I worry for you girls".

The Duke of Cambridge was speaking at an assembly at west London's Ark Burlington Danes Academy, where he joined rapper Professor Green and other social influencers to raise awareness about combat cyberbullying.

During a discussion about body image, the second in line to the throne told students Samara Hackett-Valton and Sophie Crowder: "The touched-up pictures are not real. Don't try to recreate them or think that's what you've got to aim for. There's a lot of fakeness online so don't worry about that."

The event was hosted by YouTube star Dan Howell and in attendance were students from Kensington Aldridge Academy, which has been forced to close following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster, which killed 71 people.

The Stop Speak Support campaign is a new digital code of conduct launched by the Royal Foundation's Taskforce on Cyberbullying to tackle the issue of online abuse.

"We set up the foundation as a branch of the Head's Together Cyberbullying taskforce. We brought all the leading people from the sector. The tech industry, anti-bullying charities and we got them to pull their heads together and come up with a plan to tackle cyberbullying. "

Since launching the Heads Together initiative, The Duke, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and alter the conversations around depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and similar issues.

Green who has made no secret of his own personal battles, used the event to shed more light on some of his struggles.

The Read All About It hitmaker, real name Stephen Paul Manderson, told the 1000-strong 11 to 18-year-olds: "I've always had anxiety. Before I knew it was anxiety I used to tell my nan that I had a bellyache. Later in life my dad took his own life and so did his brother. I know a lot of people who have suffered a hell of a lot due to mental health issues so it's something that means a hell of a lot to me.

"We see being sad or being scared as a vulnerability but there's a real strength to be taken from being honest about how you feel. People think that being hard is being strong and it's quite often the opposite.

"The image of masculinity is one of being hard but being hard and being strong are two completely different things. That's what I want to get across to people. The conversation that I had with William we were saying the same things to each other about how there is that common misconception between being hard and being strong and they are two completely different things."