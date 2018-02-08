The widow of comedy icon Richard Pryor has appeared to confirm a claim by famed music producer Quincy Jones that he enjoyed a fling with Marlon Brando, saying that drugs made her late husband capable of almost anything.

Jones prompted discussions about Pryor's sexuality and conquests following an interview with New York Magazine Vulture in which he claimed that Brando's charm helped him seduce many stars.

"Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us, he could dance his ass off, "Jones told Vulture. "He could dance his ass off [Brando] was the most charming motherf**ker you ever met. He'd f**k anything. Anything! He'd f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye ... He did not give a f**k!"

When TMZ caught up with Jennifer Lee — who was married to legendary stand-up star from 1981 to 1982 and again from 2001 until his death in 2005— she corroborated the claims and revealed that he was privately open about his bisexuality.

"It was the '70s!" she said. "Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you'd f**k a radiator and send it flowers in the morning."

Lee went on to state that Pryor wrote extensively his sexual escapades in diaries, which she hopes to publish later this year. The funnyman was married seven times to five different women.

Jones comments about Pryor are not the only takeaway from to the no-holds-barred interview to attract attention online. The 85-year-old also spoke frankly about his relationship with late pop star Michael Jackson. The Secret Garden singer said, "I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs."

To drive home his point he compared State of Independence, a 1982 song Jones produced for the singer Donna Summer, with Jackson's hit Billie Jean saying the "notes don't lie, man He was as Machiavellian as they come."

Jones, who sued Jackson Estate for $10m (£7.2m) in 2014 for cutting him out of potential future royalties, also called the Thriller hitmaker a "greedy man".

"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" — Greg Phillinganes wrote the c section. Michael should've given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn't do it," he explained.

Jones also said that he gave Jackson a hard timer over his plastic surgery, calling the late pop star's vitiligo justification "bullshit."

"He had a problem with his looks because his father told him he was ugly and abused him. What do you expect?" he added of Jackson.