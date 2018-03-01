Prince William's latest planned royal engagement has sparked controversy with the British public.

Kensington Palace today announced that the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge "will visit Israel, Jordan and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the Summer."

They also added: "The visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government and has been welcomed by the Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian authorities."

The father-of-two's scheduled visit to the Palestinian territories this summer has prompted a mixed reaction from social media users, who are responding in their droves to the Palace's statement.

One person replied: "You don't help matters at all when you erroneously refer to 'occupied' and 'Palestinian territories.' It's disputed, and there never was and is not today any such place as 'Palestinian territory.'"

Another said: "It is not 'occupied' it is holy Jewish land where we have 4000 years of history, unless you mean occupied by the Arabs? which would be correct."

A third added: "I hope he gets to see Israel's brutality against the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories."

Someone else tweeted: "Prince William should pay his own expenses when he goes to Israel, he's going against the wishes of the majority of the British public."

One user asked if the Duchess of Cambridge would be accompanying her husband, but the Palace have not confirmed such plans.

The trip will be one of the most sensitive the prince has ever undertaken. The Palace also said that the tour was "at the request of Her Majesty's government and has been welcomed by the Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian authorities".

Israel President Reuven Rivlin also tweeted about William's visit, calling it a "very special present" as it will fall on the country's 70th anniversary of independence.

Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt claimed that it was an "important and unique opportunity to promote diplomatic and cultural ties in the region."

It comes two years after William's father, Prince Charles, attended the funeral of former Israeli president Shimon Peres, though this was not considered an official visit.