News broke on Monday (6 November) that Priti Patel, the Conservative MP for Witham, had organised secret meetings with Israeli officials in August, while she was purportedly there on holiday. The MP has since apologised for not following proper ministerial procedures.

It was then alleged on Tuesday that Patel hadn't been honest about additional meetings with Israelis in September, and had further misled the Home Office. However, The Jewish Chronicle has cast doubt over that narrative by reporting that Patel was ordered by Number 10 to not disclose the meetings to avoid further embarrassment.

What is known, is that Patel looked into giving tax-payers' money to the Israeli military in order to treat wounded Syrian refugees in the Golan Heights region. This was after the idea had been turned down earlier this year by officials who had deemed it inappropriate.

Now many media outlets are speculating that her sacking is imminent; the only debate is when as she's currently on a flight back from Uganda according to multiple sources.

Whatever will happen when Patel lands, the situation is a clear test of May's government. While a lot of us might be making light of the situation, we're simultaneously watching what happens next.