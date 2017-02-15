Paris Saint-Germain registered a crushing 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash at Parc des Princes on 14 February. The Catalan club have an uphill task in order to progress to the next round of the competition following a humiliating defeat on Tuesday.

Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani celebrated their birthdays, with the former scoring a brace and the Uruguayan international finally managing to score against Barcelona. The Argentine international opened the scoring from a free-kick before PSG's January signing Julian Draxler doubled the lead before the break.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man further extended his side's lead by netting a goal in the 55th minute before Cavani scored PSG's fourth goal 16 minutes later. Barcelona failed to create as many chances during the game while Lionel Messi hardly had any impact on the game.

Luis Enrique and his men will be aware their chances of making it to the quarter-final of the Champions League remain slim, especially after they failed to score the much needed away goal. The return leg will be played at Camp Nou on 8 March. IBTimes UK looks at how Twitter reacted after PSG thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg.