PSG are planning to sign Alexis Sanchez next summer, even if accommodating the Chilean meant selling Edinson Cavani.

The Arsenal forward has turned down an offer to extend his deal at the Emirates and the Gunners are resigned to lose him for free next summer, with the striker allowed to speak with foreign clubs from 1 January.

Manchester City and PSG are the front runners in the race to Sanchez's signature and according to French newspaper Le Parisien, the French giants have already set a plan in place to beat the Premier League leaders to the Chilean.

The 28-year-old looked set to be reunited with Pep Guardiola, whom he played under at Barcelona, only for his £60m (€67.6m, $81m) move to collapse on deadline day after Arsenal failed to secure a replacement.

However, the Ligue 1 giants have stepped up their interest and want Sanchez to partner Neymar and Kylian Mbappe upfront. Last month it emerged Sanchez's representatives met PSG executives during the summer when it became apparent Sanchez wanted to leave the Emirates, but not even the Parisians could afford to meet his £400,000-a-week demand.

However, the Chile international was reportedly told PSG were ready to match City's £275,000-a-week offer on top of a hefty sign-on bonus.

If they are to land Sanchez, PSG will in all likelihood have to part ways with Edinson Cavani, as they have already spent a world record £198m on Neymar and have committed to buy Mbappe for £166m from Monaco next summer, after signing him on a season-long loan.

Last month, the Uruguay international clashed with his teammate Neymar. During PSG's 2-0 win over Lyon on 17 September, the duo were at the centre of two controversial episodes.

Initially, Dani Alves stripped Cavani of the ball as the latter was preparing to take a free-kick and handed it to Neymar instead. Shortly afterward, Cavani tried to prevent Neymar taking a penalty, refusing to budge despite the former Barcelona's man protestations, only to miss from 12 yards himself.

The pair have since seemingly made up and moved on from the incident, with the 30-year-old, who is on international duty with Uruguay this week, suggesting the spat was a run-of-the-mill event.

"These are things you discuss in the locker room," he said. "Everything has a solution. It's all relaxed now."

However, rumours the former Napoli striker is not entirely happy to be overshadowed by Neymar have rumbled on and he would be the main candidate to be sacrificed, should PSG sign Sanchez.

According to Le Parisien, the positives from Cavani's departure would be two-fold for PSG, as it would allow them to deploy Mbappe in his favourite role while recouping a large chunk of the fee they will have to pay for the 18-year-old.

The paper adds PSG would consider selling Cavani for a fee of around €80m and the Uruguayan, who scored 47 goals in all competitions last season and has netted 11 goals in as many games this term, would not be short of suitors.