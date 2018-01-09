Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has ruled out any possibility of signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala in the January transfer window.

According to the Italian publication Corriere della Sera, there have been tensions between the Turin club's chiefs and the brother and agent of the Argentine international Mariano Dybala. It is believed that things changed for the forward, both on and off the field since the end of September 2017.

Dybala's brother secretly met with PSG over a possibility of signing the former Palermo man. This led to speculation the 24-year-old could swap the Allianz Stadium for Parc des Princes. Al-Khelaifi stressed the South American attacker is not "key" to PSG's future.

"The truth is there are a lot of good players in Serie A, not just Dybala. If we are interested in him, we'll call Juventus," Al-Khelaifi told La Stampa, as quoted by the Mirror.

"[Juve president Andrea] Agnelli is a good friend but I can tell you that Dybala, at the moment, is not key to PSG's future."

The same report claims PSG chief's latest comments on Dybala may come as a welcome boost for Manchester United. The 20-time champions of England are also in the race to secure Juventus forward's signature.

Another report from the Mirror claims the Red Devils are interested in Dybala. Jose Mourinho has identified Juventus star as his priority transfer target after ending his side's interest in Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid star was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but the deal did not take shape.

Griezmann is believed to be joining Barcelona after the end of the season, which has made Mourinho turn his attention towards Dybala. However, Juventus sporting director Giuseppe Marotta has also dismissed the rumours linking the forward with a £90m switch to Old Trafford.

"We haven't put a price tag on Paulo, so it's difficult to make an assessment. We have no intention of putting him on the market," Marotta explained.

"The January transfer window is about repairing your squad and fortunately we are covered in all departments," Marotta added.

Dybala enjoyed a good start to the 2017/18 season, scoring 10 goals in the Serie A before the end of September. Since then, he has managed to add four more league goals to his overall tally. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has warned the Turin club's star player that he cannot play as a centre-forward for a big club.

"He cannot play centre-forward for a big club, where the distance to goal is much shorter. Just look at his best goals for Juve, they're often when he's running from deeper positions," Goal.com quoted Allegri as saying.