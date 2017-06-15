A disturbed killer who chopped a woman up with chainsaw told a courtroom and the victim's family that "It felt great" as he was jailed in Michigan.

Psychopath Brenton Lee Walker was convicted of killing 42-year-old Heather Young, hacking her body and burning her body, in part, because she reminded him of his ex-wife.

Walker was sentenced to 45 years to 70 years imprisonment for the second degree murder with another two years for the possession of a firearm. There is no death penalty in the state.

The court had heard that the 55-year-old had invited Young back to his home after meeting her in a bar in Onaway but when she began talking about her boyfriend, Walker became angry.

Prosecutors said he shot her in the leg before Young hit back and sprayed him with mace after he had helped bandage her leg.

As she fled Walker shot her dead with one shot and then used a chainsaw to dismember her body before setting her remains on fire, reported the People.

After Young was reported missing police discovered she was last seen leaving a bar with Walker on the night of her death.

As he was being sentenced on Monday 12 June Walker launched into a stunning tirade saying that he "felt great" about the grisly murder in footage broadcast by Michigan-based WBKT TV.

He told the court that Young was "a liar, a dope fiend, and a whore, so yes I'm not sorry, I have nothing to be sorry about".

Walker declared: "I'm by no means sorry for what I did. I learned a lot about myself, something I tried to get others to try to figure out and they chose not to.

"Now when I was given the opportunity to follow through that I've known for a long time that I'm capable of doing, it felt great.

"I feel vindicated because of it; I've never felt better in my life. The fact that this happened to this particular individual is because number one she reminded me a lot of my ex–wife and other I've been with.

After the tirade Young's daughter Loree Cunningham had to be restrained by court officers, she told the judge: "Please do something. Get rid of this man. My mother was never a whore".