The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple has said on 24 December.

They had been expecting the new baby to be born in the spring. The child would have been the Queen and Prince Phillip's sixth great-grandchild.

The couple married in 2011 and already have three-year-old daughter Mia.

The spokeswoman said: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."