In 2016, fiercely-private couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes secretly welcomed their second child without people even realising they were expecting and now it seems that his Notebook co-star has taken a leaf out of his book.

Hollywood star Rachel McAdams is reportedly pregnant with her first child with her screenwriter boyfriend Jamie Linden.

The 39-year-old actress has done such a good job at keeping a low profile that no-one even realised she's apparently seven months pregnant.

The couple rarely appear in public together and are still yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

In November, she was pictured strolling through the airport in Toronto, hiding her frame under an oversized green parka jacket.

McAdams last walked the red carpet in September 2017 at the Toronto Film Festival.

Interestingly, she chose to skip the red carpet for the premiere of her latest movie Game Night on 21 February. She has only taken part in a few press interviews to promote the comedy/thriller, and none of them have been on-camera.

McAdams has made no secret of her desire to have a family, telling InStyle magazine in 2010: "Part of me is very attached to the idea of having children. It'll depend on if I find the person I want to do that with."

She previously cited her mother as her greatest inspiration in an interview with People magazine.

"She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle," she said. "She lets me be who I am. Hopefully, I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."

McAdams famously dated Gosling from 2004 to 2008 before finding love with her Midnight in Paris co-star Michael Sheen. Linden dated actress Zooey Deschanel for two years until their split in 2014.