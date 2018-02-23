Faryal Makhdoom has delighted fans by sharing a loved-up snap with her husband of three years, Amir Khan.

The couple appear to be coming out of the other end of a trying past year as the pregnant cosmetics entrepreneur, 26, posted another romantic picture of them cuddled up together in comfy hoodies.

Makhdoom, who already shares one daughter with the British boxer called Lamaisah, captioned the picture with: "They are your garments and you are their garments." [Surah Baqarah, verse 187]

Jummah Mubarak."

Some of her 840K followers were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: "Beautiful couple," as another said: "Looking gorgeous @faryalmakhdoom ."

A third added: "Such an adorable couple ."

The couple put on a united front after Makhdoom revealed earlier this month that she would be spending Valentine's Day alone.

She captioned a car selfie with: "Btw How corny is Valentine's Day ... Who's going to be sitting at home? Eating chocolates they bought themselves ," which set tongues wagging among her fans.

The cryptic post came just days after Khan, 31, was accused of sending a flirty message to convince a model to visit him in San Francisco while Makhdoom was out of town.

According to Mirror Online, Khan allegedly invited model Dasha Abdelgany to visit him in San Francisco.

He allegedly told the 27-year-old: "I'm in SF... here for four weeks. But alone for a week," adding: "Will be nice to connect with U."

Khan then allegedly asked her to fly to California. Abdelgany was quoted as telling the Mirror: "I live in New York which is a five-hour flight from San Francisco. He wanted me to fly to see him before his wife arrived.

"He said he was there for four weeks to train for his upcoming comeback fight. But he said he was only gonna be alone for a week and I needed to get there asap. That call from him got me quite upset and I ended up blocking his numbers."

The 31-year-old also allegedly called her cute and wrote: "Those lips in ur pic. Wow."