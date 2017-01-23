Crescent Hill Radio WCHQ 100.9 FM, a popular, non-profit radio station in Louisville, Kentucky revealed that hackers hijacked their station on 20 January to play an anti-Trump song for almost 15 minutes by interrupting regular programming.

A Facebook post by the station appeared on the radio station's page saying, "Crescent Hill Radio's FM feed was hacked by an outside entity. As soon as we became aware of the illegal transmission, we shut down our FM broadcast...We apologise to anyone who was offended by the unauthorised broadcast."

As soon as the station got to know of the unplanned broadcast, they alerted users on social media saying, "Not funny. Someone has hacked into out transmitter tower, and the FM was playing a mp3 clip repeatedly of %$^# Donald Trump."

Later Gary Sampson, the WCHQ programme director, said that the song broadcast to insult US President Donald Trump on the day of his inaugural speech was sung by rap artists YG & Nipsey Hussle titled "FDT (F**k Donald Trump)." The song kept playing for nearly 15 minutes before it could be taken off air.

The hackers accessed and compromised the airwaves with software used by the station for broadcasting, which allows emergency broadcasts including government warnings. As the software was capable of interrupting the live transmission signal of the station at the transmitter tower it served the purpose of the hackers who wanted the song to grab everyone's attention. The station's internet broadcast, however, remained unaffected by the hack.

WCHQ says its vision has always been to remain neutral and unbiased and incidents like these take away from its main focus of highlighting and promoting local talent from Southern Indiana and Kentucky.