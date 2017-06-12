"Been a perfect Roland Garros for me" was Rafael Nadal's statement after he picked up his 10th French Open title on Sunday (11 June). The Spaniard lived up to the favourite tag and conquered all obstacles on his path with relative ease to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal has made seven finals in 2017 winning four titles taking his lead at the top of the ATP singles race to 2,870 points ahead of second-placed Roger Federer. The 15-time men's singles Grand Slam champion has also moved to number two in the overall rankings and is now just 2,605 points behind world number one Andy Murray.

The Mallorca native has every chance of finishing the season as the world number one as he does not have too many points to defend in the second half of the season - owing to his injury troubles - unlike Murray, who made eight finals and won seven tournaments since his loss in the final of the French Open in 2016.

Nadal, however, remains focused on the present rather than speculate about the rest of the season. The Spaniard is confident that he can achieve the number one ranking if he continues his current form, but is keen to first enjoy his 10th Roland Garros success before setting goals for the remainder of the campaign.

"I am playing well. I am in a good position. I just won the most important event of the year for me, so that's the only thing that matters today," Nadal said as quoted by Tennis World USA.

"Winning these kind of titles, then you have chances to become any number on the ranking. I don't know. I am playing well. If I am able to keep playing well, why not?"

'Wimbledon goals'

Nadal will return to action after a one-week break at the Aegon Championships in London which will be his first tournament on grass leading up to the second Grand Slam of the year – the Wimbledon championships. The two-time Wimbledon champion has failed to go past the fourth round in his last four appearances since making the final in 2011.

The 31-year-old revealed that the knee injury he sustained in 2012 was one of the main reasons for his dip in form in the grass court events. However, Nadal is hoping that he can prepare for the 2017 grass court campaign without any injury concerns as he is keen to have a long run at SW17.

"It has been a while since I don't play very good at Wimbledon. It's true that after 2012 what happened with my knees have been tougher and tougher to compete on grass for me. That's the reality. Let's see if I'm playing well since the beginning of the season. I love grass, everybody knows, and it's a surface that I really enjoyed a lot playing there," Nadal added.

"And I miss play with Wimbledon again. So I hope that my knees hold well and I can have the preparation that I really need and the preparation that I wanted. So if that happens, why not? If I have pain on the knees, then I know from experience that it's almost impossible."