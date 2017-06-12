Fulham defender Ragnar Sigurdsson is not surprised by the interest in Tottenham and Liverpool target Ryan Sessegnon but thought the teenager would have received more offers for his services.

Sessegnon, 17, started 20 times for Fulham as they reached the play-off semi finals and managed to score seven goals for Slavisa Jokanovic's men last season. His impressive performances at left-back and as a winger caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs, and Sigurdsson, 30, thinks he has the ability to make a name for himself in England's top flight.

Asked if Sessegnon could ply his trade in the Premier League, the Icelandic international told Goal: "One hundred per cent. He's a great talent, he just turned 17 and he played more than half of the games this season, he scored a lot of goals.

"He has a very bright future. I'm just surprised he didn't get any offers during the season. I think he was that good. There's no surprise there (in reported interest)."

Tottenham and Liverpool have both registered their interest in Sessegnon but Mauricio Pochettino's men are believed to be leading the race for his signature, according to The Independent.

Pochettino has developed a reputation for developing young British talent at Tottenham and is keen to sign Sessegnon with slight doubts over the future of Danny Rose, who is still recovering from a troublesome knee injury sustained in February.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a new left-back with the future of Alberto Moreno uncertain, but Fulham were unhappy to see Sessegnon linked with the Reds, who are currently banned from signing academy players.

The Cottagers' anger towards Liverpool's apparent interest seemed to put Tottenham in the driving seat but the west London outfit are still hoping to keep the England youth international, who is yet to sign a professional contract with his boyhood club.