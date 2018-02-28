Disney has released the first teaser for Wreck-It Ralph 2, offering a look at the upcoming animated feature in which John C. Reilly's reformed video game villain Ralph ventures to the world wide web (and creates a bit of a mess).

Called Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel has been six years in the making and this time aims its satirical sights at the world wide web, having lampooned video game culture and tropes in the 2012 original.

Sarah Silverman co-stars as Ralph's friend Vanellope, alongside Taraji P. Henson as an internet business woman and returning stars Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch.

The trailer above sets up the basic story, which sees the arcade where Ralph lives connected to the internet before he and Vanellope venture inside.

Two key scenes show Ralph being pestered by clickbaity nuisances and him ruining a young girl's favourite mobile game while she plays in the back of a car.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is the first Disney Animation Studios film since Zootopia (known as Zootropolis is some areas) and Moana were released in 2016.

Ahead of the trailer's release Disney also released a poster for the film which is embedded underneath the official synopsis below.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak's video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet - the netizens - to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site "BuzzzTube." Directed by Rich Moore (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph) and Phil Johnston (co-writer Wreck-It Ralph, Cedar Rapids, co-writer Zootopia,), and produced by Clark Spencer (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph, Bolt).

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2 is set to be released on 30 November in the UK.