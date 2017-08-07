Former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture believes Jon Jones has what it takes to defeat Brock Lesnar in the octagon.

Both fighters have evinced interest in facing each other in what would be yet another super fight for the combat world to witness.

Things started getting serious when Jones called out Lesnar following his win over Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title at UFC 214 on 29 July.

"Brock Lesnar. If you want to find out what it's like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 lbs less than you, meet me in the octagon," Jones said following the fight.

However, while most would pick "Bones" as the likely winner, there are concerns over what would be a big size advantage for Lesnar.

Jones currently fights at light heavyweight where he competes at 205 pounds while for Lesnar, whenever he fights in the heavyweight division, he actually has to cut weight so he makes the 265 pound limit.

Couture though, who lost his heavyweight title to Lesnar back in 2008, believes the size advantage will not matter as much as Jones has all the tools to compete with the 40-year-old.

"He can compete with Lesnar," Couture told TMZ Sports in a recent interview, as quoted on Bloody Elbow. "He's long, rangy, a great wrestler, very dynamic striking. He's got all the tools he needs to compete with Lesnar."

"The Natural" did warn Jones, however, that he would need to get some very big sparring partners while also issuing caution over Lesnar's preferred ground-and-pound strikes if the fight goes to the floor.

"He's got to get some very big partners and get used to it," Couture added. "Worst-case scenario, he gets knocked down and Lesnar gets on top of him. He's got to be able to survive that. So we'll see."

Despite the fan interest in the bout, it looks like an encounter between the two will not happen until the summer of 2018.