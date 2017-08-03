While Ronda Rousey has not officially retired, UFC president Dana White believes it's more or less set in stone that she will not return to the octagon.

Rousey (12-2 record in MMA) pioneered mixed martial arts when she convinced White to introduce women's divisions in the UFC back in 2013, having previously stated that he would not do so.

She would then go on to become a mainstream star as the former women's bantamweight champion became famed for her quick and dominant wins over her opponents.

However, following her first loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, Rousey underwent a media blackout before doing it once again after her one-sided 48-second return loss against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

With it now being eight months since Rousey has spoken about anything UFC-related, despite appearing in her first major TV interview last month, there is still no clear idea on what her future plans are.

In a recent interview with ESPN, White claimed that Rousey had not officially retired and was still under the anti-doping program, but that she will probably retire sooner or later.

"I think people realize she's probably going to retire," White told ESPN.

As for the way the 30-year-old has handled her last two losses, White does not find it to be much of a surprise because of the nature of "Rowdy" and her competitiveness.

"That's not because she had to, that's the way Ronda Rousey is built," he explained. "Ronda Rousey is super competitive and doesn't like to lose. I know she's been criticized for that by a lot of people, but that's just who she is and the way she is."

"And the way she is, is what made everybody get behind her. It's what blew up the women's divisions. Now she's going to move on to the next chapter of her life, get married and have kids, do that thing. It's not sad, it's the way she wanted it."

Many fighters have retired in the past only to change their minds after getting the itch to return and compete again. Whether that is the case for Rousey, White is not sure, but he would prefer if fighters stay retired if that is what they feel is right.

"I don't know [if Rousey will ever ask to return]," White added. "I don't know if I'd want her to. The way she came in, the way everything went -- it was perfect."

"I've never been one of those promoters that looks at, 'Oh, imagine how much money I can make if Ronda Rousey comes back' or the Chuck Liddells, all those guys. I'm actually the guy who, when somebody even hints at retiring, says, 'I think you should retire.'

"No matter how big of a star you are, once you've retired, you should probably stay retired and move on, build that next chapter of your life."