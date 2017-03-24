Raphael Varane could make his long-awaited return in Real Madrid's upcoming game with Alaves on Sunday (2 April) after returning to full training on Friday. The news is a major boost for Zinedine Zidane ahead of the busy month of April, which includes an El Clasico encounter against Barcelona in La Liga and Champions League quarter-finals double with Bayern Munich.

Varane, 23, has been a key player for Real Madrid in the current campaign, regularly being the chosen one ahead of Pepe and Nacho to partner Sergio Ramos in the heart of defence.

However, the France international has missed the last six games after suffering a grade-two muscle strain in his left hamstring during the 2-1 defeat to Valencia on 22 February.

The defender was unable to join his national team for the games with Luxembourg and Spain but is expected to be available when Real Madrid host Alaves after the international break.

Real Madrid have confirmed that, following some weeks working on his own, Varane completed Friday's workout alongside the rest of his teammates who are not on international duty. Meanwhile, injury-prone Fabio Coentrao was the only player who missed the session.

"The players not currently representing their international sides have completed the final training session of the week at Real Madrid City. Casilla, Yáñez, Varane, Danilo, Lucas Vázquez, Mariano, Benzema and Enzo trained out on pitch 3 in a session dominated by ball work. Coentrão carried out exercises using the indoor facilities," Real Madrid confirmed.

The news is a major boost for Zidane ahead of a crucial month for Los Blancos in their battle with Barcelona for the La Liga title and their hope of recapturing the Champions League.

Real Madrid are currently at top of La Liga, two points ahead of Barcelona and with one game in hand.

The month of April is expected to be decisive in the title race as they have six La Liga games, including a derby with Atletico Madrid on 8 April and El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on 23 April. Furthermore, Zidane's side will travel to Germany on 12 April for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, with the reverse fixture to be played in Madrid a week later.