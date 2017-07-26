RB Leipzig are finally preparing for the exit of Naby Keita following three bids from Liverpool for the midfielder, according to latest reports in Germany.

Liverpool have seen bids of £57m and £66m – both club record offers – rejected by the Bundesliga side who are determined to hold onto their prized assets ahead of their maiden campaign in the Champions League this season.

Bild reported on Monday that there was a new offer from Merseyside, one worth £74m with Liverpool more determined than ever to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield.

The same publication now reports a breakthrough of sorts in the transfer saga, claiming Leipzig are now "preparing internally" for the Guinea international's exit. They add the club's sporting director Ralf Rangnick is overseeing the search for a replacement having dispatched scouts to find the right candidate.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have all spent £50m+ on a single player this summer with questions raised as to whether Liverpool are prepared to match that ambition.

A move for Keita would firmly address those concerns, with the club's renewed interest in £60m-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk also emerging this week.

With big money moves reportedly in the works, Klopp has reiterated the club are ready to sign off on the sort of huge fees their rivals have been paying this summer.

"We are not afraid of big numbers at the club, we are not afraid to spend," Klopp told Goal. "But we have to do the right things, look at the right players and negotiate with the right clubs."

Liverpool have already broken their transfer record once so far this summer in bringing former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah in from Roma with former Blues youngster Dominic Solanke also arriving on Merseyside. Last week, the club completed the signing of Andy Robertson from Hull City.