Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 will go on a week-long hiatus and return with new episodes next week, 5 March at 8pm EST on Bravo TV. Episode 15, titled Lei It All on the Table, where Kandi Burrus relays Porsha Williams accusation to other wives.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

The tea over-floweth when Kandi relays Porsha's accusations to Cynthia, Shereé, Kenya, and Shamea, all while Porsha spills the details to her sister. Kenya gets a surprise visit from her brother and his kids that helps her realize she needs to make a decision about her relationship with Matt once and for all. Kandi and Todd plan a couples' getaway to Maui for all the ladies. Phaedra treats Porsha to a day of beauty treatments in order to convince her to attend as her guest. Tensions erupt when Shereé's attempt to lei it all out on the table backfires and Porsha finally pushes Kandi past her limit.

Kandi has opened up about the false accusations made by Porsha, and called her a "hypocrite and a lair". Burrus said in Bravo Blog, "I was irritated with her. She used lies to deflect the truth and anger me. Porsha is a hypocrite and a liar. Bottom line is if you're a woman that has hooked up with a girl before, don't go around throwing "shade" at someone because they've done the same thing. I'm very transparent. I'm married. I love my husband. I'm not in the closet. I don't have a sex dungeon. I've never had a seven year relationship with a woman."

She continued, "Porsha still hasn't sent me the name or number of whoever this anonymous woman is. My husband doesn't tell people his name is "Marvin" to cheat. (People recognize him on the streets before they do me, so who would believe him if he had?) As far as her trying to say that I was lying about her kissing me because she doesn't like "teapots"...on the preview for next week, she's saying that we kissed but she was drunk and we should just "blame it on the Henny." I guess it's safe to say she does like teapots! Sip on that."