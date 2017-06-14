Real Madrid say they have "full confidence" in Cristiano Ronaldo after Spanish prosecutors filed a criminal tax fraud lawsuit against the forward on 13 June.

In a statement, the Spanish giants said Ronaldo had "always shown a clear will to fulfil all his tax obligations" since joining the club from Manchester United in 2009.

The prosecutor's office in Madrid is alleging that Ronaldo, 32, knowingly used a business structure created in 2010 to hide his image rights income from Spanish authorities.

The Portuguese superstar is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish state out of €14.7m (£13m) between 2011 and 2014.

The four counts of tax fraud were based on a report sent to prosecutors by Spain's tax agency AEAT. Ronaldo's representatives have denied the charges.

"Real Madrid CF have full confidence in our player Cristiano Ronaldo, who we understand has acted in accordance with the legality regarding the fulfilment of his fiscal obligations," the statement released by the club said.

"Real Madrid CF are absolutely convinced that our player, Cristiano Ronaldo, will prove his total innocence in this process.

"Real Madrid CF hope that justice is done as quickly as possible so that his innocence can be proven as soon as possible."

The Gestifute management company, which is owned by Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, released a statement on 13 June denying that Ronaldo had concealed his income from Spanish authorities.

"The player has been aware of his tax obligations right away from the beginning of his professional career in all of the countries in which he has resided and has not and has never had any issue with the tax authorities of any of those countries," Gestifute said.

"There is no tax evasion scheme... there has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything."

The Madrid state prosecutor cited the guilty verdict against Barcelona forward Lionel Messi for tax fraud as precedent for the case against Ronaldo.

Messi and his father, Jorge, were convicted of tax fraud by a Barcelona court and sentenced to 21 months in prison in July last year. Both avoided jail by paying a fine and agreeing to probation.