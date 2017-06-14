Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly expected to finalise the terms of the agreement that will see Alvaro Morata move to Old Trafford before the end of this week. However, Cadena Ser radio show El Larguero understands that Los Blancos may delay the official announcement for some time as they are currently in the midst of a presidential election.

Morata, 24, had previously been tipped to move to Chelsea after Antonio Conte tried to lure him to Stamford Bridge during the last summer transfer window.

However, back on April 26, Manu Carreño, the presenter of the popular Spanish radio show El Larguero, broke the news that Manchester United were set to join the race for his services after revealing that Jose Mourinho had personally called his former Real Madrid striker.

Those reports cooled in May amid strong suggestions that the Premier League giants were instead ready to bolster their attack with the signing of Antoine Griezmann.

But United's interest in Morata resurfaced last week after reports suggested that the Spanish striker had already agreed personal terms. Earlier this week, the Real Madrid striker's agent, Juanma Lopez, added more fuel to the saga after admitting that his client had received a "very, very important" proposal to join Manchester United.

Manu Carreño now claims that the move is closer than ever, with the clubs expecting to iron out the final terms of the agreement before the end of the week.

The presenter of El Larguero claims the deal with United is already done and could be worth between €70m (£61.6m, $78.5m) and €80m. However, Carreño suggests that Real Madrid may delay official confirmation of the agreement until after the re-election of president Florentino Perez.

Last week, Real Madrid announced an election for the club president and board of directors. While the deadline for candidates remains open until 18 June, no-one is eventually expected to rival Perez after Real won La Liga and the Champions League in 2016-17.

Should those reports prove to be true, then Morata would become Mourinho's second signing of the summer. The Red Devils have already confirmed that a fee has been agreed with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof.