Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has said he is unsure if midfielder pair Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be fit in time to face Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Kroos missed Real's 3-1 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on 3 March due to a knee problem, while Modric is nursing a hamstring injury.

Zidane said the midfield pair had not yet returned to training but that he hoped they would be able to train on 5 March.

Madrid beat PSG 3-1 in the first leg in Spain and travel to Paris to face the French champions at the Parc des Princes on 6 March.

"I don't know, they haven't trained with us," Zidane was quoted as saying by Marca when questioned about the availability of Kroos and Modric.

"I can't say anything, what I want is for everyone to travel and train on Monday. Then by Tuesday, you will see the team we start with."

Real bounced back from their shock midweek loss against Espanyol to put 10-man Getafe to the sword in a comfortable win, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a brace.

"We can't do anything with the injured players," Zidane added. "We were very good against Getafe, but now we must think about Tuesday.

"We will have to increase our intensity, but we're ready for PSG."

The Madrid coach added that his players had enough experience to not be intimidated by the hostile reception they are likely to get at Parc des Princes.

"What we have to do is play our game without thinking about the atmosphere," Zidane said.

"We're used to difficult atmospheres. We'll be very focused and we have the players who know how to be calm."

Real are 12 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.