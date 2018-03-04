Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is expected to be out for up to three months after undergoing foot surgery in Brazil.

The 26-year-old fractured his metatarsal during PSG's 3-0 win over Marseille on 25 February and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

PSG coach Unai Emery initially suggested that the injury was not serious and raised the possibility of the forward returning in time to play against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 later this week.

However, the French club's medical staff and the Brazil national team agreed after further assessments that a surgery was the best option to alleviate the injury.

"Neymar Jr underwent surgery today at the Materdei Hospital in Belo Horizonte," PSG said in a statement on 3 March.

"The operation, conducted by Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, was successful. The operation consisted of the laying of a screw associated with a transplant fixed at the level of the lesion of the fifth metatarsal of the right foot.

"Re-education will begin immediately under the direction of a club physiotherapist. Neymar's injury will be assessed in six weeks' time to establish a possible date for his return to training."

Lasmar said he expected Neymar to be out of action between two-and-a-half and three months and return just in time for the start of the World Cup in Russia.

"The operation will be in Belo Horizonte on Saturday morning, and the recovery takes from two-and-a-half months to three months," he was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"Neymar is sad, but understands he has no alternative now. He will devote himself to being well as soon as possible."

Neymar has scored 19 goals in 20 league games for the French champions this season.

PSG lost 3-1 to Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in Spain and host the defending European champions at the Parc des Princes on 6 March.