Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham will look to attack Juventus when the Italian giants visit Wembley for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Spurs produced a dominant performance against the Italian champions in Turin to secure a 2-2 draw in last month's first leg and are in pole position to qualify for the quarter-final stage.

The north London club will go through on the away goals rule if they can keep a clean sheet in the return leg, but Pochettino said he will set up his team to play on the front foot like in the first leg.

"Our approach will be the same as the first leg in Turin," the Spurs boss was quoted as saying by Sky Sports after the 2-0 win over Huddersfield on 3 March.

"Of course, like every game we are going to work and decide on our strategy, but in the end it's a football game and we are going to enjoy it.

"That is so important, it's an amazing competition. It's the Champions League and we've been fighting in the last few years to be there and play this type of games."

Son Heung-min scored both goals against Huddersfield to help Tottenham move a point behind third-placed Manchester United. The win extended Spurs' unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 matches – the club's longest such streak in more than half a century.

Pochettino praised his side's professionalism in getting the job done against Huddersfield despite a huge Champions League game looming on the horizon.

"In your mind it's too difficult to keep away the idea that Wednesday you are going to play a massive game, but we were so professional," he said.

"The performance was so good, we keep going and try to be ready for Wednesday.

"The team deserved it overall. When you analyse the game the team fully deserved the three points," Pochettino added.