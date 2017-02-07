Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is close to a fully fit-squad after Dani Carvajal returned to training on Tuesday evening (7 February). Gareth Bale is now the only player left in the treatment room ahead of a crucial week that sees Los Blancos visiting Osasuna on Saturday before a Champions League last 16 clash with Napoli.

Zidane has been hit by a huge number of injuries in the opening months of the season. James Rodriguez, Pepe, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Bale and Carvajal himself were unavailable when Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad in their last game on 29 January.

The first four returned to training last week ahead of a weekend trip to Celta Vigo, which was eventually postpone due to a storm.

Real Madrid have now revealed that Carvajal was back in training on Tuesday as Los Blancos begin the preparations for their game against Osasuna.

"Real Madrid completed the first training session of the week as they begin preparations for this Saturday's La Liga clash with Osasuna at El Sadar. Carvajal trained with the group in a session that was dominated by high-intensity ball work," the club confirmed. "Zidane called upon Real Madrid Castilla player, Enzo, for the session, which covered ball exercises focused on technique, possession and pressuring drills and shots on goal. Gareth Bale, who is continuing his recovery programme, combined indoor work with some exercises out on the pitch. "

Carvajal has missed Real Madrid's last four games after suffering a grade-two injury to his right biceps femoris following the 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on 15 January.

AS and Marca originally reported he could be out of action for up to four weeks, meaning that he was a major doubt for the first-leg of the Champions League last-16 against Napoli on 15 February.

However, the Spanish right-back revealed last week that he was expected to return soon and Real Madrid have now confirmed the good news.

Zidane, meanwhile, recently suggested that Bale had already entered the final phase of his rehabilitation, but the coming game with Osasuna will still come too soon form him. The former Tottenham star will still need need some time to regain match fitness as he is yet to play a game since sustaining an ankle injury during the Champions League victory over Sporting on 22 November.