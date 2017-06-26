Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Malaga forward and seemingly Everton-bound Sandro Ramirez after sending a team of scouts to watch him and a number of young starlets at the Under-21 European Championship in Poland.

Los Blancos have also been running the rule over Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Spain stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Dani Ceballos, according to Marca. Madrid have been known to use youth tournaments to spot and shop for the stars of the tomorrow, but a deal for Sandro remains an outside bet for a number of reasons.

The 21-year-old forward has already agreed a move to Everton and the move will be announced at the end of Spain's Under-21 European Championship campaign. That, combined with Sandro's fierce allegiance to Barcelona, makes a deal nigh-on impossible.

Everton's interest in Sandro was made public a number of weeks ago when Ronald Koeman and Steve Walsh were spotted casting their eye over the former Barcelona youth graduate at La Rosaleda towards the end of last season.

The pair were also seen in discussion with Sandro's agent Gines Carvajal, who also represents Joel Robles and Gerard Deulofeu, but their attempts to lure the 21-year-old to Goodison Park seemed to have failed when Atletico Madrid signalled their interest.

But Diego Simeone's men could not overturn their player registration ban, paving the way for Everton to make their move and activate his €6m release clause. Sandro flew over to Merseyside to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical before the start of the Under-21 Euros, where Real Madrid scouts have been watching him lead the line for La Roja.

With the future of Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata up in the air, there may be a new striker arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe could be the man to replace Morata and is believed to have verbally agreed to join the Champions League winners, but it is up to Zinedine Zidane to decide whether the France international becomes part of the Real Madrid squad this summer or in 12 months time.