Barcelona's much-awaited visit to Real Madrid on 23 December is one of the 24 games that Ousmane Dembele could miss after the French winger was ruled out for up to four months due to a serious muscle injury.

Dembele, 20, moved to the Nou Camp in the final days of the summer transfer window after the Catalans agreed to make him the most expensive signing in the history of the club in a deal worth €105m plus €40m in add-ons.

The France international was tipped to fill the huge gap left by Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain in Ernesto Valverde's attack while completing another promising trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund starlet will instead be on the sidelines for the remainder of the year after suffering a massive blow when he was making his first La Liga starting appearance during the Catalan's 2-1 victory over Getafe on Saturday (16 September).

Barcelona confirmed the worst for Valverde on Sunday with scans revealing that the pacy winger had ruptured "tendon in his femoral bicep in his left thigh" and will be out of action for between "three and a half months and four months".

This means that in the worst case scenario Dembele won't be ready to return to action until the trip to Real Betis on 21 January, missing up to 15 La Liga games, including El Clasico at Real Madrid on 23 December.

Furthermore, the Barcelona ace could also be unavailable for five Champions League games, while will also miss four Copa del Rey matches should Valverde's side progress through the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have confirmed that the winger has already travelled to Finland where he will undergo a surgery on Tuesday in a big to begin his recovery as soon as possible.

"First team player Ousmane Dembele traveled on Monday morning to Helsinki, Finland, where he will undergo surgery to repair a rupture of the biceps femoris tendon in his left thigh. Dembele was accompanied by team physician, Dr. Ricard Pruna. Dembélé will be operated on Tuesday by Dr. Sakari Orava. Following the surgery, the Club will provide a medical statement," Barcelona confirmed in its official website.

Barcelona host Eibar on Tuesday at the top of La Liga table after having won the opening four games of the season, with Real Madrid four points behind and in fourth place.

Ousmane Dembele's four months of woe 15 La Liga games Barcelona – Eibar (19 September) Girona - Barcelona (23 September) Barcelona - Las Palmas (1 October) Atlético Madrid - Barcelona (14 October) Barcelona - Málaga (22 October) Athletic Club - Barcelona (29 October) Barcelona – Sevilla (5 November) Leganés - Barcelona (19 November) Valencia – Barcelona (26 November) Barcelona – Celta (3 December) Villarreal - Barcelona (10 December) Barcelona - Deportivo (17 December) Real Madrid - Barcelona (23 December) Barcelona – Levante (7 January) Real Sociedad – Barcelona (14 January)

5 Champions League games Sporting Portugal – Barcelona (27 September) Barcelona – Olympiakos (18 October) Olympiakos – Barcelona (31 October) Juventus – Barcelona (22 November) Barcelona - Sporting Portugal (5 December)