Zinedine Zidane is sweating over the fitness of Theo Hernandez after the Real Madrid left-back was forced off in the final stages of Los Blancos' 3-1 victory at Real Sociedad on Sunday (17 September).

The former Atletico Madrid starlet made Zidane's starting-line up at Anoeta Stadium to fill the void left by the suspension of Marcelo.

However, the Frenchman had to be replaced in the 93rd minute of the game by Nacho after suffering a knock in his shoulder during a heavy clash with Sociedad playmaker Zurutuza.

Zidane will now be awaiting the results of a scan ahead of a busy week which will see Real host Real Betis on Wednesday (20 September) before a weekend trip to Alaves.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo will be back to face Betis however after serving their respective suspensions.

The Portugal international has missed the last five domestic games after being banned for pushing the referee during the Spanish Super Cup first-leg victory over Barcelona on 13 August.

Meanwhile, Marcelo was unavailable for the trip to San Sebastian after being sent off during the 1-1 draw against Levante for kicking out at Jefferson Lerma. The Brazilian left-back was initially hit with a two-game ban but the Appeal Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) downgraded the punishment to just one game meaning he will be free to face Betis.

Toni Kroos, Jesus Vallejo, Karim Benzema and Mateo Kovacic also missed the weekend win over Sociedad due to different injuries, with the latter two expected to be out of action for a while.

Zidane, meanwhile, was full of praise for Gareth Bale after the Wales international scored the third goal of the victory against Sociedad following an impressive run.

"He's had a great game and not just because of the goal. I'm happy he scored because he needed it. It wasn't easy, after running 70 meters he finished very well and I am happy for him," the Real Madrid boss said in the press conference.

"He's not playing at his best, but little by little we'll find the real Gareth. I know he can do much better and we have to be patient. He is happy with his goal, it's a weight off of his shoulders. But he has also worked hard defensively."

Youngster Borja Mayoral scored the opener and impressed Zidane after being given a rare start in the absence of Ronaldo and Benzema.

"Mayoral is here with us and has a role to play, he's shown that today. He was given a chance and he's done a great job. Not just with his goal, he put in a complete performance. I'm happy for him because he's got a part to play for this team. It wasn't an easy place to come, they're tough opposition and we played a great game," the Real Madrid boss added.

"We showed character to get the win because it's not an easy place to come. Real Sociedad have had a good start to the season. We played 90 minutes at a great level, especially the first half. Bale and Borja's goals gave us the victory but it was achieved by the whole group".

The victory leaves Real fourth in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona after Los Blancos dropped points in the previous two games with Valencia and Levante.