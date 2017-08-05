Cristiano Ronaldo told a Madrid court that he wants to return to England after being accused of evading tax to the tune of £13m ($17m).

The Real Madrid forward has denied the accusations and claimed that he has paid more tax than he should have. Speaking in the court last week Ronaldo reportedly informed the judge that he wishes to return to England, where he played for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

The 32-year-old explained that in England he was advised by his former club about the procedure used to pay taxes and explained that in Spain it was about paying more to avoid any issues. He denied any knowledge about using offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes.

"In England, I never had these problems, that's why I want to go back there," Ronaldo said according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER via Marca.

"I remember when I arrived in England they told me that things work like this.

"When I arrived in Manchester as an 18-year-old they told me that [the tax arrangements used] were the best mechanism I could have, just as for the other players," he explained.

"In Spain, the indication was to pay more to avoid having problems."

Ronaldo was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer when the accusations surfaced but it has since died down with the Spanish capital club not keen on offloading their most prolific player.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have also distanced themselves from speculation linking them with a move for their former player with Jose Mourinho earlier admitting that re-signing him would be an 'impossible mission'.

United are done with their pre-season preparations and are now preparing for their showdown with Real in the Uefa Super Cup on Tuesday (8 August). Ronaldo is expected to feature for the 12-time European champions.