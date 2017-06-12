Isco has confirmed that he is "very close" to agreeing a new deal at Real Madrid after having become a crucial player for Zinedine Zidane during Los Blancos' successful 2016-2017 campaign. Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus and even Barcelona had been linked with the Spanish international in recent months but the talented midfielder is still expected to commit his long-term future to Los Blancos.

In February the 25-year-old suggested that he could consider a summer move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after being restricted to a secondary role during the first part of the season.

"I am calm with my future but I am worried about having minutes," he said on 18 February following a win over Espanyol. "A player's career is short, so by the end of the season I will make a decision because it is my future that is at stake."

Marca then claimed the Real Madrid star had already made the decision to leave Los Blancos at the end of the campaign – with Manchester City being then in pole position to secure his services ahead of Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona.

It was said that Real Madrid were also expected to negotiate his sale this summer as the player will be out of contract at the end of next season.

In this sense, Catalan radio station Rac 1 reported that Barcelona offered Isco a signing bonus of €20m to turn down a new deal at Real Madrid and move to the Nou Camp as a free agent once his contract expires.

However, Isco took advantage of Gareth Bale's injuries to turnaround the situation and become a crucial player for Zidane during the run-in.

Last month, speaking after helping Real Madrid to beat Barcelona for the La Liga title, the Spaniard said that he was consequently ready to continue at Real Madrid next season.

"Don't worry Madrid fans, I'm staying," Isco said, as quoted by Marca. "It's been a rocky season, especially early on, but my family and teammates helped me to be mentally strong and it all paid off with a hard-fought LaLiga title.

Isco also helped Los Blancos to conquer the Champions League crown, keeping his place in the starting line-up ahead of Bale during the final against Juventus.

The Spaniard said that it has been arguably his best season ever and is thus ready to commit his long-term future to Real Madrid by signing a new deal.

"Yes, like I've been saying. I am very happy in Madrid and I hope to stay here for many years. Right now, there is just a year left [on my contract], but we are very close [to agreeing a new deal]," Isco said as quoted by AS following Spain's 2/1 victory over Macedonia on Sunday night (11 June).

"Maybe [it has been my best season] because I finished very well and Real Madrid made a historic campaign. I am very comfortable. I am lucky to play with the best players both at Madrid and at the National Team. I have a lot of football ahead and many years to improve."