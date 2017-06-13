Alvaro Morata's agent has confirmed that the striker has received a "very, very important" proposal from Manchester United and revealed that Real Madrid have rejected an approach for AC Milan for the Spain international.

The Red Devils and the Italian outfit maintained their interest in signing the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window. However, the Spanish capital club's decision to reject Milan's approach saw them complete the signing of Andre Silva from FC Porto.

Morata's representative Juanma Lopez admitted that the Premier League giant's offer is interesting, but refused to reveal if the deal is close to completion.

"They are a club with great glamour, a very interesting option. I can say that their proposal is a very, very important one and now the decision rests with Real. I cannot say [if the deal is close to completion] - we will see," Lopez told Calciomercato.

On Milan's interest, Morata's agent said: "Yes, there was frequent contact with us until a few days ago - I can confirm that. Quite simply, Real Madrid considered Milan's offer to be unsatisfactory."

According to the Spanish publication Marca, United manager Jose Mourinho has personally spoken to Morata and has convinced the striker to join him at Old Trafford. In addition to this, the attacker held talks with his compatriots Ander Herrera and David de Gea to know their views on the 20-time English champions.

Cadena Ser says Morata has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils. The former Juventus man will earn €8m (£7.1m, $8.9m) per year at Old Trafford. The same report also claims that United will agree a fee with Real for the transfer of the player, which is believed to be around €80m (£70.6m, $89.6m) including bonuses and various other clauses.

Morata has scored 15 goals in the La Liga last season, despite making only 14 starts. Lack of playing time at the Spanish capital club convinced him to leave the Champions League and the La Liga winners months ago.