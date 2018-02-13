Former Real Madrid hero Guti hopes Zinedine Zidane will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the long-term but the current Under-19 coach has admitted that he would not hesitate from taking over from the Frenchman if he departs.

Guti spent 15 seasons as a player at his childhood side, helping them to win three Champions League and five La Liga titles.

Following a briefly spell at Besiktas the 41-year-old Spaniard hung up his boots in 2011 and two years later returned to Real to manage the Juvenil A side.

He has since been tipped as one of the candidates to take over the first-team in the long-term and the opportunity could be imminent if Paris Saint-Germain beat Zidane's side in the Champions League last 16.

Los Blancos are 17 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga while they recently were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes.

Zidane himself admitted last month that his future at the Real will rest on the two-legged tie with the Ligue 1 leaders.

Guti hopes Real go through the quarter-finals and Zidane to stay but the former midfielder admits that he wouldn't say no to the possibility of taking over the first-team if the France boss leaves his post.

"I hope Zidane does not leave because you have to be realistic and what he has achieved in the last two years is madness for Real Madrid. But would I like to train [Real Madrid]? Of course, I'm managing [the youth team] for that," Guti said during an event with El Chiringuito on Tuesday 13 February.

But pressed whether he would accept a potential offer from president Florentino Perez if Zidane decides to leave, Guti added: "Yeah, of course. It's obvious. Is there a coach in the world that would say no to Real Madrid? I think there are none."

Meanwhile, Guti also admitted that he would like Real to sign Neymar from PSG after earlier this week Marcelo said that he believes that sooner rather than later the former Barcelona star will move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, he made it clear that Real should aim to have both the Brazilian and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team amid suggestions [The Daily Mail] that Real president Florentino Perez plan to part ways with the current Ballon d'Or holder.

"I love Neymar's football and it's true that I'd like him to be at Real Madrid but if it means that Cristiano has to leave I would have some doubts," Guti added.

"I'd like to see Neymar with Cristiano, Neymar would be better [alongside Ronaldo]. Madrid fans want to have the best players in the world and hopefully [Neymar] comes. "