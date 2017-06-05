Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon expects the Champions League winners to make a customary marquee summer signing but has urged the club not to stage a mass overhaul this summer.

Los Blancos became the first side to retain Europe's premier club honour since 1990 after defeating Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's double and further goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio.

Regardless of success during any season, the end of a campaign is normally accompanied by a marquee signing in the off-season.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard have both been linked with a move to the Bernabeu as Zinedine Zidane looks to improve his squad after successive European triumphs.

Real's activity in the transfer window could be as much about who leaves the club as arrives, with big-money additions James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale heavily linked with summer exits. But Calderon - president of the Spanish giants from 2006 and 2009 - hopes the squad is not broken up.

"All the lines are very balanced," the 66-year-old told Talksport. "I think the midfield has been perfect to assist the forwards and despite Bale's injury Isco played quite well," he added.

"I don't think we need any signings. I am sure we will because it's always like that. But I think now the team is perfect. If someone comes, another one that's already in the team will have to leave. That's a pity."

James was left out of the Real squad for the final in the Welsh capital, while Bale started on the bench before playing the final 13 minutes; his first appearance since April due to injury. Europa League winners United, who will face Zidane's side in the Super Cup final in August, have been linked with signing both players this summer but it is yet to be seen whether either deal will materialise.

Last week, AS reported that Madrid had turned down a £36m offer from Inter Milan for James with the Colombia international hopeful of securing a move to United. The Manchester Evening News meanwhile understands that Jose Mournho's side are interested in acquiring Bale in a deal worth £100m.