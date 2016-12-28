Rihanna has unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram just days after Drake and JLo fuelled romance rumours. Drake and Rihanna ended their on-off romance in October.

According to E! News, fans noticed that the Rude Boy singer had stopped following Lopez on Instagram over the weekend. As RiRi and the 47-year-old singer have been on good terms for years, the sudden decision to stop seeing Lopez on the photo sharing application raised questions as to what could have led to it.

It has been speculated that Rihanna unfollowed Lopez as the latter might have gone against girl code and could be romancing Rihanna's former boyfriend Drake.

Lopez and Drake sparked romance rumours when they were spotted enjoying some quality time on 17 December in Las Vegas, where the Papi singer put on two shows. After the show, Lopez shared an adorable selfie with Drake with the caption: "jloLook who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi#lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE." Drake had also shared the same photo with a heart-eyed emoji.

At the time, HollywoodLife reported that Rihanna was jealous over the closeness between Drake and Lopez.

"She [Rihanna] is really freaked out about Jennifer [Lopez], especially because they're friends," a source previously told HollywoodLife. "She thinks of Jennifer as a mentor, so the fact that they're now Eskimo sisters is pretty overwhelming."

"Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item," a source previous told The Sun. "They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten."

Lopez, who ended her relationship Casper Smart earlier this year after four years together, shares six-year-old twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony.