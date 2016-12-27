Is Mariah Carey getting serious with Bryan Tanaka? According to a new report, the Without You hitmaker is head over heels for her backup dancer turned boyfriend Tanaka.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Tanaka will be Carey's "New Year's kiss". The 46-year-old songstress will be performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City on Saturday.

"She's [Mariah Carey] into him now," the source said. "He [Bryan Tanaka] gets along really well with the twins."

Tanaka, Carey and her 5-year-old twins celebrated Christmas in Aspen, Colorado. Carey showered Tanaka with luxurious gifts for the holiday.

"She bought him lavish designer Christmas gifts from the Aspen boutiques," the source said.

Recently, the singer fuelled wedding rumours as she was spotted wearing a new diamond ring during an outing with Tanaka in New York City. But, according to ET's source Carey is still wearing her 35-carat diamond engagement ring from Packer, whom she split from in October.

"They walk around holding each other's hands and are always very affectionate. [They're] always smooching," an eyewitness told ET last week, adding that they are "clearly boyfriend and girlfriend".

At the screening of her new ET series called Mariah's World in New York City, Carey was spotted getting cosy with Tanaka.

Their chemistry "is subtle but undeniable", an onlooker had said. "It is the way they communicate. They seem so happy in each other's presence."

"They are on the same page... their laughing and the glances between them. You can see it in the photos," the onlooker had added. "It was interesting to see that Bryan was as big a presence in some ways as Mariah was. He is definitely a force in that camp."