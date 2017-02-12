Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Arsenal's lack of focus and failure to adapt in big games to get results are the reasons why the Gunners have failed to win the title for over a decade.

The north London club last won the Premier League in 2004 and since then they have added two FA Cups and two Community Shields to their list of honours. Since 2000, Arsenal have made it past the Champions League quarter-finals only on two occasions and are yet to win Europe's elite club competition.

Arsene Wenger saw his side's title hopes dented when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 clash and their chances of progressing to the last eight look slim.

Ferdinand also questioned Arsenal's mentality to win silverware and revealed it was one of the key reasons that several star players left the club over the last 10 years.

"Before, Arsenal had a spine of steel, the confidence to see out any game, whichever way the circumstances demanded. There was the great side with that spine of Seaman, Adams, Keown, Bould, Petit, Vieira, Wrighty. Then there were 'The Invincibles', an incredible side," Ferdinand told The Sunday Times.

"But this team? On their day they are as good as anyone, but those days don't come often enough. In big games too many players go missing. Arsenal seem to bounce from game to game, never changing approach or reacting to the different challenges, with no real focus on the long-term goal.

"Speaking to Robin van Persie and other friends who had been at Arsenal before moving to winning clubs, they all found the mentality different. Robin said of United: 'This place is built to win.'

"I don't get the impression it was like that at Arsenal [adapting in the big games], and maybe the problem's getting worse. For the past 13 years they haven't won many trophies and that mentality of going out to win becomes more and more a thing of the past.

"Everybody is different but if I'm not doing the right things as a player I want someone who can press my buttons, give me a rocket now and then, or give a rocket to the whole team to liven up the dressing room and send shockwaves through the group. From what I hear, Wenger is not that guy. It's all calmness with him," he added.

Arsenal suffered two defeats at the hands of Watford and Chelsea, which was followed by a 2-0 win over Hull City. They are currently third on the table with 50 points, trailing leaders Chelsea by nine points, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea face Burnley on 12 February and a victory for Antonio Conte's side at Turf Moor will see them move 12 points clear at the top.